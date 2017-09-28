As Henrico’s COVID-19 cases slow to trickle, Omicron’s death toll becomes evident
New confirmed COVID-19 cases in Henrico have been on a steep decline during the past month, but the Omicron variant that blazed through the county in January left a somber...
Henrico Schools to discontinue COVID-19 screening testing for athletes in spring season
Henrico County Public Schools student-athletes participating in spring sports will not be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 screening testing. The decision was made based in part on the county’s...
Virginia Senate clears bill to require lab test breeding companies to offer sales of surplus dogs, cats
EmpowHERed event at West Broad Village to celebrate women
West Broad Village will mark International Women’s Day March 6 with a free (after donation to Dress for Success) day of female-powered events, from energy healing to fitness classes and...
Short Pump ranked No. 3 spot to raise a family in the South
A national data and relocation advice company has ranked Short Pump as the third best spot among more than 20,000 cities and towns in the South to raise a family....
Henrico native earns national ‘Backing Black Business’ cash grant
A Henrico native and local business owner is one of more than 200 recipients nationally to earn a $10,000 national Backing Black Business cash grant. Tequila Canty, owner of The...
20-year-old suspect arrested, charged with two Varina robberies
A 20-year-old man faces two robbery charges and two charges of using a firearm during the commission of a felony, in connection with two robberies that occurred in Varina Feb....
Weekend Top 5
MAR. 4 The Richmond Home + Garden Show will take place Mar. 4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mar. 5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Mar. 6...
Weekend Top 5
FEB. 25 The J.R. Tucker Shoestring Players will present “Radium Girls” at 7 p.m. Feb. 25-26 at Tucker High School, 2910 North Parham Road. “Radium Girls” is based on the...
Obituaries
Henrico seeking public input about improvements to stretch of Dumbarton Road
The Henrico County Department of Public Works is seeking public input about potential safety improvements along Dumbarton Road from Staples Mill Road to Brook Road in the Lakeside area. Proposed...
Virginia DMV expands service center options
Beginning Wednesday, March 2, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will expand access to DMV customer service centers. The agency will begin offering both scheduled and walk-in appointments Monday through...
Proposal to give Henrico seats on GRTC board advances
A proposal that would give Henrico County three seats on the GRTC board of directors – granting it equal board representation with the two owners of the system, Richmond and...
Henrico Crime Report – Feb. 25-Mar. 3, 2022
1300 block of North Laburnum Avenue – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with non-aggravated assault, non-aggravated assault on a police officer, obstruction of justice and vandalism of an automobile...
Henrico man arrested, charged with murder of 57-year-old man
A 38-year-old Henrico man is under arrest, charged with the murder of a 57-year-old county man March 1. Shawn Keon Mickie faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the...
20-year-old suspect arrested, charged with two Varina robberies
A 20-year-old man faces two robbery charges and two charges of using a firearm during the commission of a felony, in connection with two robberies that occurred in Varina Feb....